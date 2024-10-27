Survey says public confident in Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s full term

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai government expressed its gratitude to the public for their confidence in the administration of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, following a recent survey by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll), October 27. The poll indicated that a significant portion of the Thai public believes the current government will remain in office for its full term.







Jirayu Huangsub, advisor to the Prime Minister, expressed appreciation on behalf of the government for the trust shown by citizens. He noted that the NIDA Poll survey, titled “Can Prime Minister Ung-ing’s Government Make It?” reflected public sentiment supporting the stability and viability of Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s leadership amidst current political conditions.

“The government is sincerely grateful for the public’s confidence in its stability,” Jirayu said. “We pledge to intensify our efforts, driving the nation forward to improve the quality of life for Thai citizens through various initiatives and policies as outlined in our policy statements.” (TNA)





































