Their Majesties Lead Royal Barge Procession for Kathin Robe Ceremony at Wat Arun

BANGKOK, Thailand – On October 27, at 3:14 PM, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida attended the royal ceremony of offering Kathin robes via the traditional royal barge procession to Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan. Accompanying Their Majesties were Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana and His Royal Highness Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti.



The royal procession began with Their Majesties making their way to Wasukri Pier. Upon their arrival, they were received by several officials, including Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, and Supreme Court President Chanakarn Theerawatpolkul.

After disembarking from the royal yacht, Their Majesties were escorted to the ceremonial landing where the Royal Barge Suphannahong awaited. Admiral Jirapon Wongwit, Commander of the Royal Thai Navy and commander of the royal barge procession, had the honor of reporting the total number of ceremonial vessels, which comprised 52 barges, including four royal barges.







Following the royal report, Their Majesties boarded the Suphannahong, and Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana and Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti took their places on the Ananta Nakkharat barge. The commander of the Suphannahong, Captain Komsan Srihong, respectfully reported on the number of rowers assigned to the royal barge. He then requested royal permission to commence the procession along the waterways and to allow the Suphannahong to dock at the ceremonial landing in front of Wat Arun’s ubosot (ordination hall).

At 3:22 PM, the Suphannahong departed Wasukri Pier, joining the procession to Wat Arun. During the procession, an honor guard paid their respects, while a band played the royal march and traditional music, creating a festive atmosphere.







This year, the royal barge procession was organized by the Royal Thai Navy in full accordance with ancient customs, showcasing a ceremonial formation comprising five divisions and three lines. A total of 2,412 personnel manned the royal barges, which included 52 ceremonial vessels and four main royal barges: the Suphannahong, or Golden Swan; the Narai Song Suban King Rama IX; the Anantanakkharat, or Multi-headed Naga; and the Anekkachatphutchong, or Innumerable Naga Figures.

The distance covered from Wasukri Pier to the ceremonial landing at Wat Arun was a total of 3.9 kilometers. The barge procession featured traditional chanting by the royal barge crew, with two officers leading the ceremonial chants, accompanied by lyrical verses praising the royal family, celebrating the Kathin robe offering, and admiring the vessels and the city.

This event holds significant cultural importance, as the royal barge procession has been a tradition since the Sukhothai period, continuing through the Ayutthaya and Rattanakosin periods to the present day. Originally, royal barge processions were held for important royal ceremonies, such as the Kathin robe offering, royal coronations, and welcoming foreign ambassadors.

The first organized royal barge procession during the reign of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej occurred in 1957, coinciding with celebrations for the 25th Buddhist Century. It featured a procession of royal vessels carrying sacred objects along the Chao Phraya River, marking a significant cultural event. The recent procession on December 12, 2019, was a historic royal event in honor of the King.







The royal barge procession represents a long-standing tradition and cultural pride for the Thai people, and today, the public has the opportunity to witness the beauty and grandeur of this magnificent event once again during the auspicious occasion of the royal Kathin robe offering ceremony as part of the royal ceremony marking the 6th cycle birthday anniversary on July 28, 2024.



















































