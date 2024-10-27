Thailand and Cambodia step up cooperation in tackling scamming and drug issues

PHNOM PENH – Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to enhance their cooperation in combating call center scams, crime, and drug trafficking, as the two countries held the eighth Meeting of the Governors of Cambodian-Thai Border Provinces on 24 October 2024 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Cambodia Abhisantibindit Sar Sokha also raised the issue of dealing with all forms of transnational crimes for discussion at the meeting.



During their discussions, Thailand and Cambodia emphasized that they would strengthen collaboration in 10 major issues. They include (1) the control of border crossing, (2) cross-border trade and investment, (3) industrial promotion at border areas, (4) transport connections, (5) facilitation of trade in agricultural products and forest management, (6) skill development for people living in border areas, (7) opening of the remaining border checkpoints agreed previously by Thai and Cambodian governments and opening of new border checkpoints, (8) border survey and demarcation, (9) suppression of illegal logging, and (10) prevention and suppression of cross-border crime.







Mr. Anutin said that Thailand and Cambodia would benefit from increased cooperation, especially in border trade, and that both sides would push for more economic circulation along their common borders. On this occasion, he also paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet.

In 2025, Thailand and Cambodia will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations, and Thailand will host the ninth Meeting of the Governors of Thai-Cambodian Border Provinces. (NNT)





































