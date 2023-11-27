Surge in respiratory illnesses among children in China

China is experiencing a surge in respiratory illnesses, particularly among children, following the lifting of strict COVID-19 restrictions last December. The increase in cases, reported in major cities, including Beijing and Liaoning, has led to warnings of long waits at hospitals.

The State Council has warned that cases of influenza and mycoplasma pneumonia are likely to reach their highest levels in the coming winter and spring. It has called on all healthcare facilities to ensure timely and precise reporting of infectious disease data to avert a potential outbreak.







Following a report by the Program for Monitoring Emerging Diseases (ProMED) about unidentified pneumonia clusters among children, the World Health Organization (WHO) sought additional details from China. Subsequent data submission revealed that the spike in cases is linked to the easing of COVID restrictions and the prevalence of recognized pathogens such as mycoplasma pneumonia, which commonly affects children.

China has not reimposed COVID-era restrictions such as compulsory mask-wearing or closing schools. The public, particularly those in major cities, remain composed, expecting the illness wave to subside shortly. (NNT)



























