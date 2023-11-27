Heroin and meth pills seized in Chiang Mai, smugglers flee after gunfire

Authorities in Chiang Mai’s Mae Ai district seized a significant amount of illegal drugs in two anti-smuggling operations along the Northern Province’s border on November 24, following clashes with smugglers.

Officials reported that the first encounter took place around 3:30 pm near Pang Saeng Khrue village in Mae Ai subdistrict. Rangers from the Pha Muang Force, along with border patrol police, engaged in a firefight with a group of individuals. The confrontation resulted in the smugglers fleeing the scene, leaving behind 24 bottles of heroin weighing a total of 528 grams.







Later in the day, another group of drug traffickers was intercepted by a military patrol near Na Ma-eun village, also in Mae Ai subdistrict. This incident resulted in an exchange of gunfire, after which the smugglers abandoned their cargo and escaped. The soldiers on patrol recovered 530,000 methamphetamine pills from the site. (NNT)



























