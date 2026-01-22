Thai Constitutional Court clears Phumtham and Tawee of ethics violations

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Constitutional Court has cleared former Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and former Justice Minister Police Colonel Tawee Sodsong of allegations that they violated ethical standards while in office. The case, brought by a group of senators, accused both men of using the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to interfere with the Election Commission’s investigation into the Senate election process.







The petition claimed that their actions constituted intimidation and political pressure on senators, in violation of constitutional provisions on integrity and ethical conduct. After reviewing evidence, witness testimony, and final statements, the court ruled there was no indication that either had acted improperly or breached the standards outlined in Sections 160 and 170 of the Constitution.

The court found no misuse of authority in the decision to have the DSI review the Senate election case, nor in public remarks or media interviews given by either official. It concluded that the actions taken did not amount to intimidation, interference, or unethical behavior in the exercise of their duties.





While cleared in this case, both Phumtham and Tawee had already vacated their ministerial posts following an earlier ruling related to a separate matter involving former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and an audio clip of a conversation with Cambodian leader Hun Sen. That decision led to their removal under Section 167 in connection with Section 170 of the Constitution.

During the court’s ruling, both men were represented by legal delegates. Chatwarat Saengphet, another individual involved in the case, appeared in person but declined to speak to reporters. (NNT)



































