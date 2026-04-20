Supamas opens CHERY Group and OMODA & JAECOO NEV plant as Thailand drives toward green vehicle future

RAYONG, Thailand – Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Supamas Isarabhakdi has presided over the official opening of the CHERY Group and OMODA & JAECOO Thailand New Energy Vehicle (NEV) manufacturing plant in the Rayong Industrial Estate on April 20, 2026.

​Under the theme “The Future Starts Here,” the launch demonstrates international investors’ strong confidence in Thailand as the leading hub for future vehicle production in the ASEAN region. The ceremony included high-ranking executives from the public and private sectors, as well as international representatives.







​The Minister stated that the investment by CHERY Group and OMODA & JAECOO aligns with the government’s policy to advance the Thai automotive industry toward a green economy. This partnership is expected to generate employment, support high-tech knowledge transfer, and strengthen the skills of the Thai workforce for future industry needs.



​The new plant aims to produce 80,000 units annually, serving both the domestic market and the wider ASEAN region. The facility will also strengthen Thailand’s electric vehicle supply chain, from parts assembly to final exports.

The launch was described as a milestone for Thailand’s automotive industry, marking a new chapter focused on clean energy, innovation, and sustainable growth. (NNT)































