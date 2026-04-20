Sihasak hopeful more Thai vessels will pass safely through Strait of Hormuz

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow announced a positive diplomatic development following the successful passage of an SCG vessel through the Strait of Hormuz.

​On April 19, 2026, the Omani Ministry of Defense requested an updated list of Thai vessels remaining in the area to support further coordination with Iran.







​The Deputy Prime Minister stated that although it is unclear whether the SCG ship’s safe passage resulted directly from his recent visit to Oman during Songkran, Oman’s proactive outreach is encouraging for Thailand. He expressed hope that all remaining Thai vessels will soon navigate the strait safely, despite rising regional tensions that have complicated maritime transit for all nations.



​The Minister emphasized that the Thai government is using all available diplomatic channels to protect its maritime assets. He is seeking further discussions with the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, though the Iranian counterpart’s schedule remains constrained by the volatile situation.

​The Deputy Prime Minister stressed the need for a unified international and ASEAN position in promoting peace in the Middle East. He reaffirmed that Thailand and its ASEAN partners continue to urge all parties to engage in sincere diplomatic dialogue, as further escalation would benefit no one. (NNT)































