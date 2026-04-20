Anutin calls for inclusive development and stronger regional action at 82nd ESCAP session

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul delivered a keynote address at the opening of the 82nd Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) on April 20, 2026.

The session was held at the United Nations Conference Center, under the theme: “Leaving no one behind: advancing a society for all ages in Asia and the Pacific.”

Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Periswiwattana summarized the Prime Minister’s remarks, highlighting the urgent need for inclusive development amid global uncertainties. The Prime Minister noted that geopolitical tensions, climate change, and tightening financial conditions have made achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) increasingly difficult. He emphasized that building a “society for all ages” is not merely a policy goal but a critical strategic mandate.







As Asia and the Pacific face rapid demographic shifts—including an aging population and millions of youths entering the labor market—Prime Minister Anutin called for a society that values every stage of life. He advocated for lifelong learning, healthy aging, and equitable access to technology and social protection systems to ensure all citizens can thrive in a changing economy.

Thailand’s approach remains rooted in the principle of “People-Centered Development.” The government continues to prioritize investments in quality aging, decent work, and the expansion of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) system to ensure all citizens live with dignity and security.

To accelerate progress toward the SDGs, the Prime Minister called for faster action in three key areas: stronger political commitment, increased financing, including private investment and innovative financial tools, and closer cooperation among governments, businesses, and civil society, with ESCAP serving as a vital hub for sharing best practices.



The Prime Minister reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment as the host of ESCAP since 1949, emphasizing its role as a platform for regional dialogue and practical implementation. Thailand remains dedicated to translating shared regional goals into tangible results for the benefit of all citizens.

The 82nd Session of the Commission, chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, runs from April 20 to 24, 2026. It serves as the region’s premier platform to discuss demographic trends, inclusive employment, and the economic empowerment of women and the elderly. (NNT)































