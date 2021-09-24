Students in Thailand should be fully vaccinated and resume their school life in November

Thailand’s Ministry of Education will speed up the vaccination against COVID-19 of teachers at all secondary schools and vocational course students.

Ministry Permanent Secretary Supat Champathong said on Thursday that the government has procured viral vector, inactivated and live attenuated vaccines for the general public. The ministry has coordinated with the Disease Control Department to administer vaccines to about 210,000 unvaccinated teachers, which will be allocated by the government.







For students, the Thai Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) has approved a plan to administer Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to students aged 12–17 attending secondary school and vocational courses, adding that the government will allocate enough vaccines.



Mr. Supat said the ministry also expects students to be fully vaccinated by November 15th, so students can resume their school life in the second semester of the 2021 academic year. (NNT)



























