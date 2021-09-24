Thailand’s COVID-19 situation on decline in all aspects in Bangkok and neighboring provinces

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) says the COVID-19 situation in Thailand is finally on the decline

According to Dr. Chavetsan Namwat from Department of Disease Control, the situation in Thailand is getting better, in line with the global situation, especially in Bangkok and its neighboring provinces, while patients with severe symptoms and needing respirators continue to decline.







Dr. Kiatipoom Wongrachit, Permanent Secretary of Public Health Ministry says, in the future, the number of cases will not be an important factor anymore; instead it will be capacity to accommodate patients. He believes cases will not decline to zero, but it would be treated as endemic, or a non-widespread local disease without severity and with distribution of vaccines as the main solution.



The “local disease” treatment will start in Bangkok and Phuket, in which different management will be applied.

Meanwhile, The Thai Cabinet this week approved a draft amendment to the 2015 Communicable Disease Act, to replace the emergency decree, likely from next month. (NNT)



























