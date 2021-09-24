WHAUP hands over 5-MW AAT Solar Rooftop Project for AAT

To offset 92,500 tons of CO2 emission and save 790 MB electricity cost over 25 years

Bangkok, 21 September 2021 – WHA Utilities and Power (WHAUP) Plc handed over a completed solar rooftop project covering over 45,000 square meters to Auto Alliance (Thailand) Co. Ltd. (AAT), representing a total power generation capacity of 5 MW. This will help reduce over 92,500 tons of CO2 emissions and save electricity costs by an average of THB 31.6 million per year, or THB 790 million over the next 25 years.







Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Niphon Bundechanan announced that WHAUP will continue to expand its solar rooftop projects with the aim of reaching 300 MW by 2023.

Dr. Niphon said that WHAUP and AAT, a manufacturer of automobiles and automotive parts for Ford and Mazda situated in Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate (Rayong), jointly held the official opening ceremony Sept. 21.



WHA Solar Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of WHAUP, served as the contractor for the solar rooftop project, including feasibility studies, design engineering, procurement and construction, and license applications. They will oversee operation and maintenance for AAT throughout a 10-year period.

This turnkey solution and management service started to generate and feed electricity into the factory’s production system last August.

WHAUP has already completed 46 out of 63 MW in signed contracts, as part of the 2021 target of 90 MW. WHAUP is confident that it will achieve the completion of 300 MW by the end 2021 as planned.







During the official opening ceremony, Kel Kearns, President & CEO of Auto Alliance (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (AAT), expressed his company’s commitment to protect the environment as a quality automobile manufacturer. He thanked WHAUP for overseeing this project until completion and delivery.







AAT is confident in WHAUP’s expertise in the design, engineering, installation, construction and license applications. With a thorough understanding of its customers’ need for high-level safety, WHAUP’s professional team provides comprehensive after-sales services. For AAT, having a good business partner will help bring its capacity and efficiency to the next level.



























