WHAUP hands over 5-MW AAT Solar Rooftop Project for AAT

Dr. Niphon Bundechanan (left photo, center), Chief Executive Officer WHA Utility and Power Plc (WHAUP), David Nardone (left photo, 2nd left), Group Executive – Industrial and International, and Vivat Jiratikarnasakul (left photo, 2nd from right), Chief Operating Officer – Industrial and International of WHA Industrial Development Plc, congratulate Kel Kearns (right photo, center), President & CEO, Tomoyuki Kazama (right photo, 2nd from left), Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, CP & Finance, Chaiporn Sildanchan (right photo, 2nd from right), Executive Vice President, Car Business Unit, and the executive team of Auto Alliance (Thailand) Co., Ltd, during the opening ceremony of the solar rooftop project at the AAT factory in the Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate (Rayong).

To offset 92,500 tons of CO2 emission and save 790 MB electricity cost over 25 years

Bangkok, 21 September 2021 – WHA Utilities and Power (WHAUP) Plc handed over a completed solar rooftop project covering over 45,000 square meters to Auto Alliance (Thailand) Co. Ltd. (AAT), representing a total power generation capacity of 5 MW. This will help reduce over 92,500 tons of CO2 emissions and save electricity costs by an average of THB 31.6 million per year, or THB 790 million over the next 25 years.



Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Niphon Bundechanan announced that WHAUP will continue to expand its solar rooftop projects with the aim of reaching 300 MW by 2023.

Dr. Niphon said that WHAUP and AAT, a manufacturer of automobiles and automotive parts for Ford and Mazda situated in Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate (Rayong), jointly held the official opening ceremony Sept. 21.


WHA Solar Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of WHAUP, served as the contractor for the solar rooftop project, including feasibility studies, design engineering, procurement and construction, and license applications. They will oversee operation and maintenance for AAT throughout a 10-year period.

Covering over 45,000 square meters and with a capacity of 5 MW, the project will help reduce CO2 emissions by switching to a cleaner and more environmentally friendly energy resource. The project is expected to also help reduce AAT’s electricity costs at an average of THB 31.6 million per year, or THB 790 million for the next 25 years.

This turnkey solution and management service started to generate and feed electricity into the factory’s production system last August.

WHAUP has already completed 46 out of 63 MW in signed contracts, as part of the 2021 target of 90 MW. WHAUP is confident that it will achieve the completion of 300 MW by the end 2021 as planned.



During the official opening ceremony, Kel Kearns, President & CEO of Auto Alliance (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (AAT), expressed his company’s commitment to protect the environment as a quality automobile manufacturer. He thanked WHAUP for overseeing this project until completion and delivery.



AAT is confident in WHAUP’s expertise in the design, engineering, installation, construction and license applications. With a thorough understanding of its customers’ need for high-level safety, WHAUP’s professional team provides comprehensive after-sales services. For AAT, having a good business partner will help bring its capacity and efficiency to the next level.









