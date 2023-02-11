Nestle (Thailand) partners with EGAT for clean energy ice cream production

Nestle (Thailand) Ltd is working with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) to operate its Thai businesses using clean and renewable energy.

An agreement has recently been signed by Nestle (Thai), EGAT, and energy firm Innopower Co to utilize clean energy for running its ice cream production facility in Bangkok’s Min Buri district. As part of the agreement under the second phase of the ERC sandbox, which is regulated by the Energy Regulatory Commission, electricity will be given to the company’s Bang Chan factory from five hydropower plants across Thailand.







According to EGAT, the sandbox’s key developments include peer-to-peer power trading, energy storage system development and smart grids, and distributed power generation systems. This coincides with Nestle’s plan to transition its operations toward cleaner energy and reduce excessive waste in accordance with some of the Sustainable Development Goals envisioned by the United Nations.







Nestle Indochina Group Chief Executive Officer Victor Seah stated that the ice cream facility will be the company’s first consumer product that runs on clean and renewable energy. He added that the agreement will pave the way for Nestle to use 100% renewable power by 2025, which aligns with the company’s objective to achieve a net-zero target by 2050. (NNT)



























