Stricter regulation of local tour operators imposed after German backpacker sexual assault case in Koh Chang

Thai authorities have acted decisively in response to a sexual assault case involving a 24-year-old province, to protect the country’s tourism reputation and reassure travelers. The incident, which garnered widespread media coverage, has spurred action from various governmental agencies.

Pol Col Sarawut Tankul, Deputy Commander of Tourist Police Division 1, stated that following a conclusive court decision against the accused, the Tourist Police are working with local law enforcement and various agencies to formulate new safety measures to prevent similar occurrences.







Wasaphon Atthaphonthanaset, President of the Professional Tour Guide Association of Thailand, stated that the offender was a local tour leader, not a professional guide. This has led to initiatives for stricter regulation of local tour operators, including mandatory registration and professional training to raise service standards.







Authorities have underscored the need for cooperation across all sectors, including police, government, and local communities, to bolster tourism safety. Measures include strict oversight of local guides, comprehensive training, and maintaining detailed records. These steps aim to align local guides with professional standards and provide a framework for inspections.

The frequency of inspections will also be increased, particularly in developing tourist areas, to ensure visitor safety and uphold Thailand’s reputation as a safe and inviting destination. (NNT)

























