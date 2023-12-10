Thailand Friendly Design Expo 2023 showcases design and tourism innovations

The Thailand Friendly Design Expo 2023, a significant showcase focusing on universal design, health innovations, and tourism, is concluding its run today, December 10. Taking place at BITEC Bangna from December 7-10, the event was opened by Culture Minister Sermsak Pongpanit and attracted a diverse group of attendees, including leading figures from the Ministry of Culture and the Friendly Design for All Foundation.







This collaborative effort between the Ministry of Culture and the foundation is themed “Soft Power for All: Cultural Tourism Cities for Everyone.” The expo aims to enhance soft power in the areas of tourism and festivals. It features the crafting of traditional Thai herbal compress balls and Thai kites while showcasing local products from the Hua Takhe Old Market. The process of creating the unique “Hanuman Conquering the City” water from Phetchaburi province is also on display.







The expo is also a platform for presenting various design solutions and facilities designed to accommodate the needs of seniors, individuals with disabilities, those in recovery, pregnant women, and young children.

Moreover, the gathering highlights several key cultural tourism sites in Thailand, such as the renowned Ayutthaya Historical Park and Sri Thep Historical Park, underscoring the country’s rich cultural heritage. (NNT)



























