DITP implements measures to control drug prices and medical service charges in private hospitals

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) is implementing measures to control drug prices and medical service charges in private hospitals, aiming to ease the burden of living costs. Led by DITP Director-General Wattanasak Sur-iam, the agency has initiated talks with the Private Hospital Association, seeking collaboration from over 300 private hospitals to adhere to legal standards.







A major step in this effort is the requirement for private hospitals to properly display QR codes, enabling the public to easily access and compare the costs of drugs and medical services. The DITP encourages reporting of any pricing discrepancies through their 1569 hotline, assuring thorough investigations and possible legal action against violations.

The DITP has requested private hospitals to reveal the buying and selling prices of 200 medications, medical supplies, and services, specifically those covered by the Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients (UCEP) program. This program guarantees compulsory emergency healthcare for up to 72 hours in all Thai hospitals, ensuring free treatment irrespective of the patient’s welfare coverage registration.







In a bid to lower healthcare costs further, especially during the New Year season, the DITP has called upon private hospitals to participate in the Commerce Ministry’s year-end discount campaigns. This participation entails maintaining reasonable prices for medicines, medical supplies, and healthcare services.

For greater transparency and fairness in pricing, the DITP has published a list of prices for 32,419 items on its official website. The list includes products and services under the UCEP program and the Thai Standardized Drug Code, facilitating public access to standardized pricing information across the country. (NNT)



























