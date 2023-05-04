Tsunami alert spark confusion among residents across 14 provinces in Thailand

Thai officials have reported that 25 tsunami towers simultaneously sounded an alarm on April 27 across 14 provinces, causing confusion among the public.

While there was no actual tsunami, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) confirmed that the towers did not experience any malfunction.







According to the DDPM, the tsunami sirens at the affected towers received signals from satellites. The signals were sent by technicians with double password security, ruling out the possibility of a technical malfunction.

The 25 tsunami towers that sounded an alarm included those in Phang Nga, Phuket, Ranong, Satun, Narathiwat, Pattani, Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthaung, Chumphon, Chonburi, Nong Bua Lamphu, Kanchanaburi and Chiang Rai.







As the investigation into the simultaneous sounding of the tsunami towers continues, the DDPM has stressed that no malfunction occurred with any of its equipment. It also urged the public to remain calm and closely monitor the situation, adding that further updates on the incident are expected as the review progresses. (NNT)















