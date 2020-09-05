Pattaya urged to crack down on Beach Road parking scammers

Pattaya motorists are urging police to take action against a man captured on video illegally charging people to park their cars near Walking Street.







The unidentified Thai man was indeed waving people into a parking area on the southernmost end of Beach Road Sept. 4 then waiting with his hand out for cash.

Pattaya officials in mid-August warned against parking scammers and this person was no different. Parking is free on Beach Road.

Motorists said they paid the man, even knowing he was a scammer, as they feared he’d attack them or damage their cars.

They want police to patrol the area and crack down on scammers.











