Streptococcus suis case surge in Thailand linked to consumption of raw and undercooked pork

Officials have reported an increase in Streptococcus suis cases, with 137 infections and eight deaths occurring in the past three weeks. Nakhon Ratchasima has seen the highest number of fatalities from this disease, commonly spread through consuming or handling infected raw pork.







The recent surge in infections is linked to the consumption of raw or undercooked pork, sausages, and raw pig’s blood salad. The Department of Disease Control (DDC) is cautioning against the consumption of these raw pork products and advises that pork should be purchased from trustworthy sources and cooked at temperatures above 70°C for a minimum of 10 minutes.

Individuals in direct contact with pigs or handling pork are urged to wear protective gear and cover any wounds to prevent infection. In 2023, Thailand recorded 592 cases of Streptococcus suis, resulting in 32 deaths. The most affected groups included day laborers, farmers, and housewives.







Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, director of Disease Prevention and Control Office 9, noted that online platforms promoting the consumption of raw food, often paired with alcohol, could further increase the risk of infection. For assistance and more information, the public can contact the DDC via its 1422 hotline. (NNT)





























