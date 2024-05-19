NBTC aims to identify ‘mule accounts’ utilized in scams targeting smartphone users

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), in partnership with the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), mobile network operators, and commercial banks, is launching a new initiative to combat online scams. NBTC Commissioner Pol. Gen. Nathathorn Prousoontorn stated that the initiative aims to ensure that mobile phone numbers linked to mobile banking accounts are registered to the same individuals.







The NBTC’s efforts aim to identify and address “mule accounts” that are frequently utilized in scams targeting smartphone users. By cross-referencing the databases of SIM card registrants with information provided by the AMLO and banks about suspect accounts, the NBTC plans to root out any discrepancies.

Pol. Gen. Nathathorn, who also leads the NBTC’s subcommittee on law enforcement for technology-related cases, said the government has tasked the agency with scrutinizing approximately 106 million mobile banking accounts. The examination is set to begin on May 27 and is expected to be completed within 120 days.







The upcoming review will involve detailed discussions with related entities on May 21 to finalize the approach and methods to be employed. Should any inconsistencies be found during the checks, the NBTC will alert the AMLO and the banks involved. These institutions will then contact the owners of the mobile banking accounts to resolve issues concerning SIM cards registered under different names. (NNT)





































