Stagnant air circulation leading to dust accumulation across Thailand

Thailand continues to brace for a spike in air pollution as the country enters its annual “season of dust.” The Pollution Control Department (PCD) has issued a warning that PM2.5 levels are expected to reach unsafe thresholds between Friday and January 12, primarily due to stagnant air circulation leading to dust accumulation.







As of January 5, Bangkok and its neighboring regions have already recorded PM2.5 levels ranging from moderate to unhealthy. However, the air quality in the North and Northeast remains satisfactory. A recent survey from December 29 to January 3 also identified 1,207 hotspots across the country, with significant proportions in agricultural areas like rice and sugarcane fields, as well as forests and corn fields.

The PCD said it will be closely monitoring air quality in Bangkok, its surrounding areas, and the lower north until January 12. The poor air quality in the capital is attributed to traffic congestion and dust from agricultural practices like crop and waste burning.







The PCD advises residents in affected areas to be vigilant about their health, minimize outdoor activities, and use protective equipment. Those experiencing symptoms related to air pollution are encouraged to seek medical advice.

For updates on air quality, the public can use the Air4thai smartphone application, follow the Center for Air Pollution Mitigation’s Facebook page, or visit https://pm25.gistda.or.th. (NNT)





























