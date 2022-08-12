Storm Mulan causes runoff in northern and central provinces of Thailand

Flooding recurred in Thap Khlo district of Phichit while a runoff resulting from Storm Mulan hit Prachantakham district of Prachin Buri late last night.

People in the Talad Tai community in Thap Khlo sub-district of Thap Khlo district in Phichit quickly moved belongings to high grounds as flood levels rose fast after heavy rains had continued for a few days. A runoff from the Phetchabun mountain range flooded about 100 houses in the community.







People had to move vehicles from their houses to local highways to avoid deep floodwater. It was the second flooding at the Talad Tai community after the first one on July 22.

In Prachin Buri, a runoff from the Banthat mountain range hit two villages in Prachantakham district. The incident happened following days of heavy downpours partly due to the influence of Storm Mulan in upper Vietnam. Rescue workers and soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Regiment helped villagers move their belongings from flooded areas.







The runoff inundated about 20 houses and local roads were 50 centimeters under water and became impassable to small vehicles.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Gen. Anupong Paochinda ordered provincial governors to prepare for impacts of tropical storm Mulan.



He said that the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation issued warning to locals and he ordered governenment agencies to brace for possible flash floods and mudslides in disaster-prone areas in order to provide swift assistance to affected people.

Disaster warning towers have been checked to ensure they function properly, he said. (TNA)

































