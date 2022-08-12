Bridges across Bangkok lighted up to celebrate HM Queen Mother’s 90th Birthday

The public is invited to watch the decorative lights to celebrate the auspicious occasion of the 90th Birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, on August 12 at 13 iconic bridges over the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok and its vicinity, including

– The Rama III Bridge,

– Rama IV Bridge,

– Rama V Bridge,

– Rama VII Bridge,

– Maha Chesadabodindranusorn Bridge,

– Pinklao Bridge,

– Phra Phuttha Yodfa Memorial Bridge,

– Phra Pok Klao Bridge,

– King Taksin The Great Bridge,

– Krung Thep Bridge,

– Krung Thon Bridge,

– Bhumibol 1 Bridge, and

– Bhumibol 2 Bridge.

The lighting is displayed every night from August 5 until August 14, from 19.00 hr.–22.00 hr. On the night of August 12, especially, the display will be performed from 19.00 hr.–24.00 hr. (PRD)


































