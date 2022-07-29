State Railway of Thailand organizes special train trips to celebrate King’s Birthday

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has arranged special train rides with vintage steam locomotives to commemorate the birthday of His Majesty the King on July 28.

The trips between Bangkok and Ayutthaya province began at Hua Lamphong station at 8 a.m., with SRT governor Niruj Maneepun presiding over the ceremony.







The Pacific-class steam locomotives No. 824 and 850 used for the trips were constructed by Japan’s Nippon Sharyo in 1949 and 1950.

The SRT’s public relations director, Aekkarat Sriarayanpong, stated that the two historic locomotives, which were built shortly after World War II, are normally housed at the SRT’s Thonburi Locomotive Depot and used for special rides on certain public holidays.





The next train ride is scheduled for August 12, the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

Similar trips using the steam locomotives are also organized on October 23 (King Chulalongkorn Memorial Day), December 5 (King Rama the 9th’s birthday), March 26 (SRT foundation day), and June 3 (Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday).



Aekkarat stated that the SRT is also considering hosting future public events to promote domestic tourism, noting that the recovery of the industry would result in the creation of more jobs and the improvement of the economy. (NNT)



















































