Thai people donate blood to make merit on occasion of His Majesty’s birthday

People are donating blood to mark the occasion of His Majesty the King’s birthday anniversary today (28 July). Meanwhile, more would-be donors are encouraged to come forth as hospitals nationwide are still facing a blood shortage.

People have been visiting the Thai Red Cross’s National Blood Center since morning to make merit on the occasion of His Majesty the King’s birthday. The Red Cross is currently holding its ‘Blood Hero’ project for the third year running to promote blood donations. A coin with the image of Jivaka, a renowned doctor in ancient India and the Buddha’s personal physician, is given out to each donor. The coin is meant to promote good health.







Donors at the center said donating blood does not incur any cost and is a great contribution to fellow human beings.

In Bung Kan province, locals visited the provincial hall to donate blood on the occasion of His Majesty the King’s birthday. Bung Kan hospital’s blood bank and the Bung Kan chapter of the Thai Red Cross were facilitating the blood donors. 49,450 cubic centimeters of blood were collected from about 100 donors.





The COVID-19 outbreaks since the start of the year have greatly diminished the number of blood donors. Hospitals nationwide have faced an accumulated shortage of blood for as long as 6 months. About 200,000 units of donated blood per month are required for patients in normal times. The number of units donated per month currently stands at only 150,000-160,000 units. This impacts patients who are awaiting surgery, severe hemorrhage patients and patients who need regular transfusions. (NNT)







































