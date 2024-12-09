Stargazing Guide – Jupiter, Aldebaran, and Orion’s Belt make December sky unforgettable

BANGKOK, Thailand – In early December, the planet Jupiter reaches its closest point to Earth in its orbit, offering a spectacular celestial display. Visible to the naked eye in the eastern sky just after sunset, Jupiter will shine brighter than any other object in the night sky, except for the Sun, Moon, and Venus. The planet will align directly opposite the Sun on December 7, bringing Earth, the Sun, and Jupiter into perfect alignment.

Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system, is a fascinating sight with its striking cloud bands, including the famous Great Red Spot—a massive storm larger than Earth itself. This alignment makes it the closest Jupiter will be to Earth this year, making it an ideal time for sky watchers. The planet’s rotation speed is also noteworthy, taking just under 10 hours to complete one turn, while its orbit around the Sun takes approximately 12 years.







Additionally, several nearby constellations are visible alongside Jupiter. Among them is the Taurus constellation, known for the bright red star Aldebaran, the “Eye of the Bull.” Aldebaran, with a magnitude of 0.85, is easily visible in the night sky, marking the head of the bull in the zodiac.

Another spectacular sight is the Pleiades Cluster, also known as the “Seven Sisters.” Comprising hundreds of stars, the cluster’s brightest star is Alcyone, a white giant that stands out in the sky. This cluster is a beautiful sight to behold, with seven stars visible to the naked eye.







The Orion constellation, one of the most famous and easily recognizable groups of stars, can also be seen near Jupiter. Orion’s Belt, a line of three stars, helps in navigating the night sky. The constellation includes Betelgeuse, a red giant star, and Rigel, a blue supergiant star. This star-rich constellation is visible globally and is often used for stargazing navigation.

This December, the night sky offers a stunning showcase of Jupiter’s brilliance along with nearby celestial wonders like Taurus, Pleiades, and Orion, making it a perfect opportunity for stargazing enthusiasts.











































