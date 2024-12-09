Red Cross Fair 2024 to take place 11-22 December at Bangkok’s Lumphini Park

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai Red Cross Society has organized the annual Red Cross Fair from 11 to 22 December 2024, at 11.00-22.00 hr, at Lumphini Park in Bangkok and online via www.iredcross.org. This year’s concept is the celebration of the sixth-cycle birthday anniversary of His Majesty the King, the Royal Patron of the Thai Red Cross Society.







All twelve days will feature over a hundred booths and stalls offering a variety of food and products from royal projects and public and private organizations, as well as local products from around the country. There will also be Thai garment fashion shows in the park, stage performances, games with prizes, and raffle draws. All proceeds will go to the support the Society’s mission in helping the underprivileged.

The fair is easily accessible by BTS Saladaeng station (exit 6) and by MRT Silom station (exit 1) and Lumphini station (exit 3). (PRD)



































