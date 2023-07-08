Starbucks Thailand reveals plan to open 335 new outlets by 2030

Starbucks Thailand has unveiled an ambitious plan to open 335 new stores in the country from 2023 to 2030. The strategy aims to increase the total number of Starbucks branches in Thailand to 800 by 2030, up from the current 465 stores. The move reflects Starbucks’ commitment to accelerating growth in one of Southeast Asia’s vibrant markets.

Starbucks Thailand Managing Director Nednapa Srisamai emphasized the company’s confidence in the long-term prospects of Thailand’s economy. Although the investment budget was not disclosed, she stated that Thailand has been a strategic market for Starbucks in Southeast Asia for a significant period, and the company remains optimistic about the future of the coffee business in the country.







As part of the eight-year business plan, the new Starbucks stores will incorporate the Reserve and drive-thru formats. Starbucks has adapted to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic by increasing the number of drive-thru stores, a focus that will continue this year as the number of COVID infections decreases. Currently, there are 56 Starbucks drive-thru stores in Thailand, with plans to expand the network to approximately 100 in the future. The drive-thru concept aligns with evolving consumer behavior and offers enhanced accessibility.







In line with the sustainability trend, Starbucks Thailand intends to open more Starbucks Greener stores and cashless outlets. The company recently upgraded its largest store, Starbucks Reserve Chao Phraya Riverfront at Iconsiam, to include a second Community store. Starbucks plans to operate eight Community stores out of the 800 branches scheduled for 2030. These stores will employ a profit-sharing business model, supporting Starbucks’ global commitment to establishing 1,000 Community stores worldwide by 2030. (NNT)

















