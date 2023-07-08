Tickets for MotoGP 2023 in Thailand Go on Sale

MotoGP enthusiasts can now purchase tickets for the highly anticipated MotoGP 2023 event, which will take place in Thailand. The ticket sales have garnered an overwhelming response from fans.

Dr. Kongsak Yodmanee, governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), confirmed the readiness to organize the MotoGP championship at the Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram province.







The event, titled “OR Thailand Grand Prix 2023,” is scheduled to take place from October 27- 29.

Both government and private sector representatives have expressed their full support and readiness for the competition. Tickets are officially available for purchase worldwide through online platforms, setting a new record as all Grandstand tickets were sold out within 2 minutes and 29 seconds.

The SAT governor said that Thailand is continuously striving for success and aiming to make this year's MotoGP event one of the best in the world. (TNA)




























