18-year-old severely injured in adolescent beach brawl

Pattaya, Thailand – In the early hours of July 6, a fight broke out on Pattaya Beach when a group of teenagers who were enjoying the beach a little too loudly, irritated another group of teenagers nearby. The situation escalated into a brawl, resulting in the injury of an 18-year-old teenager.







The altercation began when Shinawat Nilkasem, 18, requested the noisy group to lower their voices. Unfortunately, his request triggered a negative response, leading to a confrontation. More than ten individuals from the opposing group confronted Shinawat, and the situation quickly turned violent.

Shinawat was punched and attacked with a safety helmet during the altercation. The severity of the assault increased when one of the assailants brandished what appeared to be a weapon, creating fear and preventing others from intervening.







Amidst the confusion, the assailants managed to flee the scene under the cover of darkness. Despite the efforts of the police, they successfully escaped in a nearby parked vehicle.

Shinawat was immediately taken to Banglamung Hospital for further medical treatment. Authorities have initiated an investigation to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for the attack.

















