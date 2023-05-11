Srisuwan attacked outside Election Commission Office

Serial petitioner Srisuwan Janya was hit in the face after he had given detail on his complaint about the Pheu Thai Party’s digital money policy to the Election Commission on Thursday.

He was giving an interview to reporters when a man hit him in the face and scolded him for having filed several complaints against political parties ridiculously and repetitively.







Both argued for a while. Srisuwan was seen with bloodied lip.

Srisuwan said it was the people’s right to lodge complaints. He said he would file a complaint against his attacker with the police at the Thung Song Hong station.

The attacker was later identified as Tossaphon, 60. He said he did not punch Srisuwan but only hit his face with hand. He said he was discontented with Srisuwan's petitions against MP candidates of Pheu Thai Party and Move Forward Party as he viewed that the actions were slandering those candidates and it obstructed the upcoming election under the democratic system.







The man said he did not intentionally come to attack Srisuwan. He visited the Chang Wattana government complex and met Srisuwan by chance.

The EC asked Srisuwan, activist and secretary-general of the Association for the Protection of the Thai Constitution to give more details on his complaint about the 10,000- baht digital handout of the Pheu Thai Party, which he said may violate the election law. (TNA)
















