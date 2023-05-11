Bangkok prepares for possible thunderstorms and floods ahead of Election Day May 14

Bangkok is taking precautions in preparation for potential thunderstorms and floods in the lead-up to Election Day on May 14, following recent forecasts by the Meteorological Department of increasing levels of rainfall this week in many areas.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) Department of Drainage and Sewerage has prepared water pumps, cranes, and mobile units for emergencies to drain water from flood-prone areas.







Additionally, four main water tunnels, 193 pumping stations, 248 floodgates and 368 pumping wells are on standby in case of flooding. The agency has also prepared a flood prevention and solution action plan for the capital until Election Day.

Municipal officials in all 50 districts and election officials have meanwhile been assigned to secure the printed details of candidates and political parties at polling stations in case of heavy rain.







Additionally, the weather bureau has warned of scattered storms with gusty winds, some hail and possible lightning strikes in northern Thailand until May 10, while advising the public to avoid big trees, unsecured structures and billboards during severe weather and not to wear or carry metal outdoors.

Last week, the Rangsit University’s Climate Change and Disaster Centre warned that there was a 30% chance of thunderstorms on Election Day, especially in the South. Heavy rain could also ruin ballot papers and boxes and cause heavy traffic. (NNT)















