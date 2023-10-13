Srettha meets Anwar Ibrahim in Malaysia

In a testament to the deepening ties between the Kingdom of Thailand and Malaysia, discussions took place to jointly enhance potential based on peace and prosperity for the citizens of both nations.

Mr.Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Thailand, arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia, where he was warmly received by Malaysia’s Deputy Foreign Minister. Following a salute by an honor guard, the Thai leader was welcomed at the Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur’s Royal Palace, by the Malaysian monarch.







The discussions took place at the Malaysian Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya with Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia’s premier. Prime Minister Srettha said his visit was a significant opportunity to continue both parties’ commitment to collaborative efforts, furthering peace and prosperity for the populations of both nations.

The Thai Premier expressed admiration for Malaysia’s vision of “Malaysia Madani” or “Modern Malaysia,” striving for the nation’s progress. With both Thailand and Malaysia being major economies in ASEAN, he believed in the potential for increased cooperation. An invitation was extended to the Malaysian Prime Minister for a future visit to Thailand.

In the evening, a reception was held in honor of the Thai Prime Minister at the Malaysian Prime Minister’s residence. (NNT)

























