Thai government intensifies efforts to evacuate citizens out of Israel

The ongoing unrest in the Middle East has escalated, leading to an increased death toll among Thai nationals, now totaling 21.

As the situation deteriorates, the Thai government is intensifying efforts to evacuate citizens out of danger zones, according to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. Restricted road access in Israel leaves military vehicles as the sole transportation option.







Before departing Malaysia for Singapore, Prime Minister Srettha disclosed that new routes are being explored for a more efficient evacuation process. Maritime routes are currently considered too perilous. Alternative road routes through different borders are being evaluated, and government officials are working to expedite the process while ensuring maximum safety.







The first group of 15 evacuated Thai nationals is expected to arrive in Thailand on Oct 12 at around 11 am local time. To address the logistical challenges in evacuating citizens, partnerships have been formed with airlines like AirAsia and Nok Air who will each provide at least two planes. The availability of additional planes from Thai Airways is still under consideration.

The government currently owns five aircraft and is in discussions with the Ministry of Transport to possibly secure more. According to the Prime Minister, the focus now is on swift and safe evacuations. (NNT)













