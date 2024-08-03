Srettha and Malaysian PM visit border cities in Narathiwat and Rantau Panjang in Kelantan

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visited the Su-ngai Kolok border in Narathiwat Province and Rantau Panjang in Kelantan, Malaysia, emphasizing the importance of security and economic cooperation between Thailand and Malaysia. This visit follows a previous meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and aims to bolster bilateral ties at all levels.

Prime Minister Srettha, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul, discussed economic and security issues with the Malaysian side. Both nations face economic challenges in their border regions, with northern Malaysia having low per capita income and southern Thailand being rich in resources but hindered by security issues. The leaders focused on enhancing cooperation to promote stability and development in these areas.







During informal and friendly discussions over meals, the leaders talked about various bilateral issues. Enhanced cooperation on security matters was discussed, with a focus on accelerating the construction of the second bridge over the Golok River to improve trade and addressing the siltation of the Golok River, which causes flooding, especially in the low-lying areas of Malaysia.

Economic development was another key topic, with plans for the joint development of special industrial zones for halal food production and rubber manufacturing. Additionally, they considered the potential for sand dredging in the Golok River to improve water flow, possibly through private sector investment.







Cultural and educational cooperation was also emphasized, particularly in strengthening the curriculum in Islamic boarding schools (Pondok schools) to include more subjects like science and mathematics, preparing students for diverse career opportunities.

Prime Minister Srettha noted that Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s extensive experience facilitated efficient discussions and decision-making. The talks included representatives from various Thai political parties, religious leaders, and military officials, reflecting a broad-based approach to addressing regional issues.









Additionally, the foreign ministers of both countries plan to hold a bilateral meeting before the end of the year, potentially in Langkawi, Malaysia, to further discuss cooperation under the “Six Countries, One Destination” tourism initiative. This initiative aims to enhance regional tourism, with Thailand assisting Malaysia in advertising efforts.

Prime Minister Srettha reiterated Thailand’s commitment to security, highlighting ongoing dialogues and efforts to involve local communities in maintaining peace and development. Deputy Prime Minister Anutin emphasized educational reforms in southern Thailand to foster a better understanding of the country and improve future employment prospects for students.











The visit concluded with both sides expressing optimism about the positive outcomes of their cooperation, aiming for mutually beneficial results that enhance stability and development in the region.

When asked whether he had met with the new Malaysian facilitator, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin stated that there has been ongoing communication, emphasizing the need for more in-depth discussions.

On August 5-6, the Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs will travel to Kuala Lumpur to continue these discussions. The Prime Minister stressed that talks are progressing and that the government remains committed to security issues.









Last week, Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, visited the area to discuss matters related to the Territorial Defense Volunteers. While there are challenges, it is normal as the aim is to involve the public more in societal changes, particularly in education and curriculum.

Anutin added that the curriculum at pondok schools would be enhanced to help students better understand Thai identity, incorporating science and mathematics to prepare them for future careers.















































