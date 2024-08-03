PM instructs officials to eliminate digital wallet related scams

During a recent visit of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to the CIB, Police Lieutenant General Jiraphop Bhuridej, CIB Commissioner, reported on various operations. These included cracking down on transnational call center gangs, conducting drug raids, implementing staff training programs, and utilizing advanced investigative tools.







Prime Minister Srettha urged the CIB to enhance online safety following the government’s launch of digital wallet registration, which has garnered over 20 million registrants. He emphasized the need to monitor for fake websites and scams falsely claiming association with the digital wallet and other government policies.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of protecting citizens from cybercrime and ensuring the integrity of the digital wallet initiative. He called for increased vigilance and coordination among law enforcement agencies to prevent fraud and safeguard public trust in government programs. (NNT)





































