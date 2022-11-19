Spouses of APEC leaders visit Ayutthaya and view Thai art and craft masterpieces

Spouses of APEC leaders have visited Ayutthaya province and observed masterpieces of Thai arts and crafts at the Arts of the Kingdom museum. The development presented Thailand with another opportunity to present its capacity in arts and crafts to the global community.

Naraporn Chan-o-cha, the spouse of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, led the spouses of APEC leaders from 7 member economies on a trip to Ayutthaya.







China’s Peng Liyuan, Indonesia’s Iriana Joko Widodo, Japan’s Yuko Kishida, Philippines’ Louise Araneta-Marcos, and the United States’ Douglas Emhoff were among those who took part.

Arts of the Kingdom museum in Bang Pa-in district of Ayutthaya is a project royally initiated by Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother. The museum is a site for learning about Thailand’s capacity and successes in sustainable and environmentally friendly development based on the Sufficiency Economy philosophy. Said capacity and successes are in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.







The delegation of leaders’ spouses viewed various exhibits in the museum and demonstrations of craftsmaking. The museum displays masterpieces by craftsmen at Queen Sirikit Institute, including their early works. The showpieces illustrate Thai craftspeople’s skills and creativity in working with gold, silver, metal, and fabric. The displayed pieces include food containers, weapons, tools, and ornaments. Other art objects include woven handbags and articles, jewel beetle wings, and wooden dolls.







Ms. Naraporn also hosted lunch for the spouses’ delegation. She gave an explanation of the souvenir prepared for the delegates, which illustrates the art and wisdom associated with everyday items used by Thais.

In another development concerning the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, French president Emmanuel Macron was at Ratchadamnoen Muay Thai stadium yesterday (17 November). He was guided at the boxing stadium by French Muay Thai Fight athletes Antoine Pinto and Leo Pinto. The French leader watched matches and conversed with Thai fighters as well as French students who were studying in Thailand.



Mr. Macron posted pictures of his visit to Thailand on his Twitter account @EmmanuelMacron. A photo of him and Thai prime minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha was among the pictures. The photo caption reflected the French leader’s appreciation of the Thai premier having invited him to the APEC leaders’ meeting. (NNT)





































