Thailand praised for excellent hosting of APEC

Thailand has received compliments from the APEC Secretariat for its excellent hosting of APEC related meetings this year, which is something the country is taking as a positive push for its international image and affairs.

The APEC Secretariat’s Executive Director Rebecca Sta Maria, at the concluding APEC senior officials meeting on Wednesday, admired Thailand’s attentive efforts to host the meetings, and ensure security for meeting participants.

This year’s APEC meetings in Thailand are the first in-person APEC meetings in four years, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.







The APEC Secretariat’s chief also praised Thailand’s world-class facilities and excellent management in hosting these meetings, as well as the meeting’s theme that encourages progress amidst challenges, adding that this year is another successful year for APEC. (NNT)















































