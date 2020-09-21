Spectator limits remain in place at sport events and concerts in Thailand

The number of spectators at sport events and concerts is still limited in the sixth phase of lockdown restriction easing, according to the Health Department.







Thailand on Monday reported zero new coronavirus cases. The total cases in the country remain at 3,506.

Deputy Director-General of Health Department, Bancha Kakong said that although Thailand has recently reported a small number of new Covid-19 patients in state quarantine, it must be careful because the number of Covid-19 cases worldwide and in Myanamar, its neighbouring country continues to rise. People should maintain physical distancing, wear face coverings and wash their hands.

Regarding the sixth phase of restriction easing, he said the number of spectators at outdoor sport events and concerts is still limited at 25 per cent of the capacity of a venue and at 15 per cent of its capacity for indoor events in order to comply with the social distancing guideline.

Temperature checkup are required at the pre-visit screening checkpoint, hand sanitizer must be provided and visitors have to register with the Thai Chana tracing application, he added. (TNA)







