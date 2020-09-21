Thai PM supports quick recovery via medical services, quality tourism, and farm products

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha opened the annual conference of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) and stressed that national recovery must be accelerated after the coronavirus disease 2019 crisis.







In the opening ceremony, Gen Prayut delivered his speech on the New Normal of Thailand after COVID-19. He said the pandemic caused severe economic and social recessions and all parties must join forces to speed up the recovery.

To achieve that, Gen Prayut said, the country needed to adapt to situations, changes and crises and conduct structural changes to guarantee post-COVID growth.

According to him, NESDC must adjust the 12th National Economic and Social Development Plan to suit situations in the rest period of the plan implementation during the 2021 and 2022 fiscal years. Local economy must be strengthened, vulnerable groups of people and small and medium enterprises will receive help and farmers will have access to new technology and platforms that will support their marketing.

Quick development will target potential business including medical services, quality tourism, high-value farm products, food and advanced automotive industries.

Priorities were to develop people with education and promote national unity, Gen Prayut said. (TNA)







