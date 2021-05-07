Special vaccination clinic set for expats and foreign diplomats at Bangrak Building, Bangkok

The Department of Disease Control prepares a special clinic for COVID-19 vaccination for expatriates and foreign diplomats at Bangrak Building.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the department, said the government planned to develop herd immunity in the country by inoculating 70% of people living in Thailand against COVID-19 and expatriates were included right from the start.







Regarding the vaccination plan, the government took into consideration 67 million Thais and 3 million foreigners living in the country and thus intended to procure 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, he said.

The vaccination for foreigners would happen at Bangrak Building because it was near embassies and had convenient access to transport services and there were many expatriates, Dr Opas said.







Embassies would procure the vaccines of their choices for their own staff and the Public Health Ministry would have nothing to do with their vaccine acquisition, he said.

Expatriates could seek documents from their embassies, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration or provincial health offices to prove their long stay in the country and then seek the vaccination, Dr Opas said. (TNA)









