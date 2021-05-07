Major clusters found in three Bangkok communities

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) declared yesterday that it is now focusing its efforts on containing major COVID-19 clusters in three Bangkok communities, namely Khlong Toey, Bon Kai in Pathumwan and Ban Khing in Bang Kae.

The center also reported that a new COVID-19 cluster of 160 cases has been found in Bang Kae, after COVID-19 tests were conducted at a department store in on 28 April, 30 April and 1 May.







CCSA spokesman Thaveesilp Visanuyothin said health workers conducted the tests following confirmed infections found in nine Cambodian workers there on 28 April. The testing of 1,413 people confirmed 68 infections, or 4.8%.







In addition, four employees on Route 7 buses tested positive for COVID-19 on 2 May. They were from Ban Khing community on Soi Phetkasem 69. On 28 April, 30 people in the Ban Khing community tested positive for COVID-19, while 24 tested positive on 30 April and 25 more on 3 May. (NNT)









