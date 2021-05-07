Patty leads by three strokes after two rounds at Honda LPGA Thailand 2021

6-9 May 2021, Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course, Chonburi

Pattaya – 7 May 2021 – Rising Thai star Patty Tavatanakit finished with a three shot lead after the second round of The Honda LPGA Thailand 2021 tournament today after pulling away from fellow Thai Atthaya Thitikul on the final two holes to finish with an eight-under par 64.

Patty finished with a bogey-free round that included six birdies and she topped it off with an eagle on the 18th to finish in contention to be the first Thai player to win the tournament.

“I’m happy with the result,” Patty said after her blistering round today. “I didn’t play well early and I need to improve some things, but I’m happy with the result.”

Conditions were hot and steamy at the Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course and Patty was seen using a small hand-held fan to cool down during her round. But while she may have felt the heat, her game was red hot – she rarely strayed off the fairways and kept her cool while putting.







Atthaya was neck and neck with Patty until the final two holes and finished her round three strokes back with a 67 for an overall total of 13-under-par. The 18-year-old showed remarkable composure during her round and played very few loose shots.

Atthaya had four birdies and one eagle in her second round, but a bogey on the 17th cost her a share of the lead going into the final hole, which her rival eagled.

“I didn’t start the day well, but came back and kept the momentum going. After the 6th hole, I started to get good results. The short game is important in this tournament, so tomorrow I will try to make better putts. Today it’s been a hot day again in Thailand, but I hit the ball really well. You have to be patient and stay hydrated out there. I think I hit the ball pretty good. I tried to give myself a lot of chances to make birdie. I think on the back nine I had a lot of chances to make birdie, but I made some on some holes and missed some on others,” Atthaya said.

One shot back in third place with an overall score of 12-under was Germany’s Caroline Masson.

Three players were tied in third position after carding 11-under rounds Mexico's Gaby Lopez, New Zealand's Lydia Ko and Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen.







Three time winner and defending champion Amy Yang of South Korea finished her second round with a seven-under par 65 to be tied in seventh place with fellow South Korean Hee Young Park and was happy to make up ground on the leaders after her disappointing first round 69.

“Today I could focus on my swing better on the back nine. My putting is getting better,” Yang said after her second round. “I tried to keep a lot of things simple. I was hitting the ball really solid. I’m feeling really good about my game right now.”

Like leader Patty, fourth-placed Lopez had a blistering second round of 64 – the two players carded the lowest rounds of the day – with both players finishing the second round at eight-under par. Lopez said aggression was the key to her low score.







“I told my caddie, ‘hey, there’s a birdie in every single hole out there.’ So we just have to be aggressive, and the greens are pretty soft. I got a good round in,” she said. “I love Asia, I love competing here. I think mentally I’m in a more peaceful world.”

Former world number one Ariya Jutanugarn finished tied in 7th place after a round of three-under to finish -10 overall, but a bogey on the difficult 18th pushed her down the ladder from the equal 4th place she’s been before when she finished the 17th.

Ariya’s round of 69 today included three birdies, four strokes more than her first round.

Ariya's sister Moriya finished with a 70 – the same score as her first round – and finished down the leaderboard tied in 28th place.









