Thailand sends first-ever beef cattle exports to Vietnam

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives revealed that Thailand and Vietnam have initiated the export of beef cattle from Thailand to Vietnam, marking a new connection in their bilateral relations. The Vietnamese market has shown strong interest in Thai beef cattle, leading to the Department of Animal Health (DAH) in Vietnam expressing its desire to import cattle and buffaloes from Thailand.







To facilitate this trade, Thailand’s Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives outlined the requirements and regulations for exporting Thai cattle and buffalo, granting approval to 14 farms for export. The export arrangement stated that 7,000 beef cattle would be sent from 23 June to 28 September 2023. This milestone is considered a positive step in strengthening the ties between the two countries. (PRD)

















