Pattaya restaurateur brings joy to underprivileged students in Rayong

Pattaya, Thailand – Chinapan Sarnpon, fondly known as Uncle Chok, the owner of Chokchai Kitchen in Soi Khopai, South Pattaya, partnered with a group of friends to organize a heartwarming event at Ban Nam Sai School in Rayong Province on July 25 where they distributed educational equipment, sports gear, snacks, and essential items worth over 30,000 baht to the students at the School.







The atmosphere at the school was filled with laughter and joy as students, teachers, and community members gathered to enjoy a scrumptious feast prepared by the collective efforts of Uncle Chok, his family and friends. The highlight of the lunch was Chokchai Kitchen’s signature crispy fried chicken, alongside an array of delectable dishes that tantalized everyone’s taste buds.

“We firmly believe that education is the key to a brighter future, and no child should be deprived of learning opportunities due to financial constraints,” expressed Uncle Chok with unwavering conviction. “It is our honor to contribute and support these young minds in any way we can.”







But the goodwill of Chokchai Kitchen did not stop within the school walls. As part of their ongoing efforts to make a difference, the restaurant introduced discounted takeaway lunch boxes specifically for underprivileged children and those in need.

















