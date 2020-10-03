Special tour train launched by TAT and Thai Hotels Association

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and partners have launched ‘new normal’ tour service on a special train.







TAT, the Thai Hotels Association and tourism-related operators invited representatives of embassies in Thailand and chambers of commerce of many countries to board the special train from the Hua Lamphong station in Bangkok to Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan.









The guests traveled on special carriages where chefs from five-star hotels of the DusitThani Group served famous dishes of provinces as well as beverages all the way.

When the passengers arrived in Hua Hin, they released young blue crabs into the sea at the beach of KhaoTakiab community. They were young crabs earlier caught in fishing nets and kept at a local blue crab bank.

TAT PR director Nithee Seephrae said the special trip was aimed at promoting quality tours that could target tourists with high purchasing power after the COVID-19 crisis. Such trips were also suitable for young travelers, meeting participants and expatriates.

He expected such services to boost tourism late this year. (TNA)











