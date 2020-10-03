Abandoned preteen Thai boys become caretakers for inform grandparents

Two preteen Chonburi boys have been pushed into the role of caretaker for their infirm grandparents after being abandoned by their own parents.







Jedsada and Wanchai Chumsuk, ages 10 and 12, said they wake up daily at 4 a.m. to prepare breakfast for their grandmother and grandfather. The patriarch is disabled after losing a leg to diabetes while their grandma has lung cancer.

Together they live in a dilapidated house in in Ban Bung’s Nong Nam Kiew Community to where they return every afternoon to do housework and homework, leaving no time for playtime like their classmates.

Nongyao Sirikun, the teacher for both boys at Wat Nong Nam Kiew School, said Jedsada and Wanchai are both good lads, but they always look sad. They have no idea where their parents are, but hope they return to be a family again.

In the interim, Nongyao said she gives them 120 baht each a week for lunches while Learsak Prasong, vice president of the Silathum Association and rescue-squad volunteers gave each boy a bicycle to commute to and from school.

Anyone wishing to assist Jedsada and Wanchai can donate to Krung Thai Bank account 461-0-34672-9, which belongs to their grandmother Tiemjit Samhiran.

