Spartan Race Thailand 2022 concludes in Chiang Mai

This year’s Spartan Race concluded on Sunday (14 Aug) in Chiang Mai province with the 5 km Spartan Sprint involving 3,000 participants and a total of 20 obstacles.

The Spartan Race event, considered among the most brutal obstacle competitions in the world, ran from August 12-14 and was organized by Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) in cooperation with several state agencies, including the Tourist Authority of Thailand (TAT).







The winner of the men’s race on Sunday was Mervin Guarte from the Philippines at 26 minutes and 29 seconds, while the winner of the woman’s race was Sandi Menchi Abahan, also from the Philippines, at 32 minutes and 54 seconds. (NNT)

































