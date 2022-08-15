The BCCT was delighted to see so many talented people joining the BCCT Women in Business Networking Evening at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok on July 26, and the enthusiastic response they received for their newly launched Women in Business Group Mentoring Programme.

Their Women in Business Group has high hopes for this mentoring programme, particularly after the turnout for this event. The BCCT looks forward to holding more events of this type, creating an even better environment to help professional women thrive.







Special thanks to Bumrungrad International, PCS Security and Facility Services Thailand, and St Andrews International School Bangkok for making this event possible.

