Global Vipassana Network launched to expand meditation cooperation across Asia and Europe

BANGKOK, Thailand – Four meditation and mindfulness organizations have signed a memorandum of understanding establishing the Global Vipassana Network (GVN), a new international partnership dedicated to advancing the teaching and practice of Vipassana meditation across Asia and Europe. The agreement was concluded during this year’s Vesak Day observance at the invitation of Ven. Medivajarapundit, president of the Nibbana Meditation Center in Bangkok. The founding members are the Nibbana Meditation Center of Thailand, the International Mindfulness Center in Nagasaki, Japan, the International Transformation Academy in Roztoky, Czech Republic, and the Asociación Hispana de Buddhismo in Madrid, Spain. Representatives of the four organizations unanimously approved the establishment of the Global Vipassana Network during the signing ceremony.







The network will promote cooperation among meditation institutions, support the international teaching of Vipassana meditation, and facilitate exchanges of knowledge, instructors, and practitioners across countries and regions. Member organizations have agreed to organize a series of international Vipassana meditation programs in 2027, beginning in Nagasaki from March 24 to April 2. Additional programs are scheduled in Hungary from June 1–10, Barcelona from June 13–22, Roztoky from June 24–30, and Finland from July 1–7 in cooperation with meditation communities from across Scandinavia. (NNT)

















































